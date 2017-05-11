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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/furniture : chair

Dining Room Floor Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A West Elm dining table was paired with vintage dining chairs Doman scored on Facebook Marketplace.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
An open living, dining, and kitchen space in one of the cabins is encapsulated in windows.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The lounge at the front of the home opens to the dining room, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The original cedar architraves were reworked and reinstalled, offering a connection to the original home.
“The contrast between the minimalist features of the interior and the Art Nouveau building is a real surprise for people who come to the apartment,” says architect Piero Zucchi.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
Sri Lankan architect Palinda Kannangara's home and studio outside of Columbo nods to brutalism, with sustainable double-layered concrete and perforated brick walls. The rooftop is the greenest element, strewn with an herb garden and biological pond that regulates storm water. Hovering within the main volume is the living area, buoyed by jungle views, as dramatic a sight as the double-height office.
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
A 2014 remodel of Steel House #4 improved daylighting by opening the floor plan.
Living and dining with vintage furnishings.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
In the dining area, the color of the table, the ‘Memphis Melon’ by Ester Bruzkus at Studio Coucou, echoes the living room wall paint.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.
The dining area features smooth, wood-paneled walls.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
al fresco dining
Adding wood floors to the home proved to be a challenge, both in terms of approval and execution. Since the flat is located in a historic mansion block, the license to alter it was very strict. Once approved, floating oak parquet floors were installed above a high-performance acoustic system to offer sound insulation for the neighbor below. The open dining room exemplifies the clients’ wish for a “fun yet minimalist” home. A copper Habitat pendant lamp hangs above a solid oak dining table fabricated by INTERIOR-iD. A whimsical mustard sofa pops against the blue Tabu veneer wall.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
The living area is furnished with a marble table that Molineus designed, ringed with Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen and bookended by a Mezzaluna Terra floor lamp by Bruno Gecchelin and a Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
The dining area is just steps from the outdoors. A B&amp;B Italia dining table and chairs create a minimalist setting.
The Tadeo dining table by Walter Knoll is combined with Tokyo chairs by Bensen.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
The shutter-like doors allow the owner to control the amount of light and heat entering the house during diferent times of the year.
The use of cut-outs is a constant theme that runs throughout the property, which provides the interior spaces with dramatic lighting.
The design is inspired by the crafts of fishing and boating. In fact, the bar’s bottle display acts as a nod to lobster cages, while the lanterns draw inspiration from old-school, hand-blown fish floaters. The cobalt color found throughout the space takes cues from the Mediterranean Sea’s deep blue hue, and the banquettes are a riff on the Star Ferry’s seating as they flip from one side to the other.
Rather than treating the concrete walls, Morrison hung a massive painting by her brother to give the dining room depth.
This pendant light fixture is from Lambert & Fils.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
The kitchen and dining area are located on the lower level.
Billed as "ecosystemic," SysHaus homes are made of 100-percent recyclable raw materials, and designed for optimal energy efficiency.
Next to the living lounge is a large dinning area that leads out to a balcony.
The open-plan living and dining area features a bright, expansive sense of space thanks to the wall of windows and the spectacular surrounding views.
The home has 4,305 square feet house of living space. Each volume conveys different character and expresses different moods.
The dining chairs and stools are from Crate &amp; Barrel, the Solo sofa is by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia, and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
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