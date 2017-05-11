Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/furniture : bench

Dining Room Floor Lighting Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
Local flora is brought indoors to inject life into the atrium. The Chaca tree serves as a major focal point.
The design is inspired by the crafts of fishing and boating. In fact, the bar’s bottle display acts as a nod to lobster cages, while the lanterns draw inspiration from old-school, hand-blown fish floaters. The cobalt color found throughout the space takes cues from the Mediterranean Sea’s deep blue hue, and the banquettes are a riff on the Star Ferry’s seating as they flip from one side to the other.
Sean Connopolly at Dubai Opera
A wood framed banquette frames the dining space. Herman Miller Eames Shell Chairs and Alvar Aalto Pendants decorate the eating area.