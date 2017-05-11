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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/furniture : bar

Dining Room Floor Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.