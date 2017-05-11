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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/floors : rug

Dining Room Floor Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
The home has 4,305 square feet house of living space. Each volume conveys different character and expresses different moods.
The dining chairs and stools are from Crate &amp; Barrel, the Solo sofa is by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia, and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.