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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Floor Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge at the front of the home opens to the dining room, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The original cedar architraves were reworked and reinstalled, offering a connection to the original home.
The design is inspired by the crafts of fishing and boating. In fact, the bar’s bottle display acts as a nod to lobster cages, while the lanterns draw inspiration from old-school, hand-blown fish floaters. The cobalt color found throughout the space takes cues from the Mediterranean Sea’s deep blue hue, and the banquettes are a riff on the Star Ferry’s seating as they flip from one side to the other.
The dining chairs and stools are from Crate &amp; Barrel, the Solo sofa is by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia, and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.
In the dining room, there’s a Poul Henningsen pendant, a Hans Wegner table, and Ward Bennett Landmark chairs.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Kitchen/Dining designed as the main gathering space in the home. White walls throughout are accented and softened with wood and soft lighting. The Light shelves are designed to bounce light further into the home.