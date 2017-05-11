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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/floors : concrete

Dining Room Floor Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
A 2014 remodel of Steel House #4 improved daylighting by opening the floor plan.
Living and dining with vintage furnishings.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
In the dining area, the color of the table, the ‘Memphis Melon’ by Ester Bruzkus at Studio Coucou, echoes the living room wall paint.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
al fresco dining
The shutter-like doors allow the owner to control the amount of light and heat entering the house during diferent times of the year.
Rather than treating the concrete walls, Morrison hung a massive painting by her brother to give the dining room depth.
This pendant light fixture is from Lambert & Fils.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
A narrow threshold evokes the warren-like feel of the original interiors.