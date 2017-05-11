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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Floor Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.