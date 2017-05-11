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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Floor Lighting Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.