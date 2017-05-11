Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area overlooks the park, bringing the lush, green landscape into the space. This living area is separated from the stairwell by a partition incorporating bespoke joinery and a fireplace.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
A large orange modular sofa introduces color into the interior. This warm palette is echoed to great effect in a nearby sculpture, and in other furniture throughout the living space and outdoor area.
The apartment renovation takes raw, industrial materials and celebrates them in a refined way.
The elevator entrance opens to the kitchen and dining area, which is the social heart of the home. A line of statement halogen lights hang from the ceiling above the dining bench, which is clad in timber boards reclaimed from the original floor.
The client leads an active lifestyle, and the design team had initially planned on putting a climbing wall in one corner of the apartment. While this feature didn’t make it into the final design, there is abundant storage for bikes and ski gear.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The clients wanted to be able to easily seat 20 people for dinner. To do so, the design team paired Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs in a rainbow of colors with a Skovby #23 dining table, which expands the seating from six to 20 with simple extension leaves.
A built-in barbecue is just accessible on the other side of the dining room. The chairs are the Pianca ‘Esse’ from Meizai.
For the finish palette, the architects have chosen travertine and timber, using the wood strategically to foster flow. Travertine lines the floor, counters, and kitchen island, while timber is used to define the ceiling, highlight feature walls, and encase cabinetry.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
Among the Anderssons’ wishes for the micro-dwelling was the ability to host a Thanksgiving feast. Garneau’s solution delivers: Folding the pivot wall flush with the apartment’s perimeter opens up the space for entertaining a sizable group.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design