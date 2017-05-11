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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/lighting : floor

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge at the front of the home opens to the dining room, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The original cedar architraves were reworked and reinstalled, offering a connection to the original home.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
A 2014 remodel of Steel House #4 improved daylighting by opening the floor plan.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
al fresco dining
A transparent balcony allows unobstructed views of the sea and Newcastle's skyline.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Dining room
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.
Ipe paneling and concrete floors continue into the living area, where a photograph by Scott McFarland hangs above the fireplace. Surrounding the dining table, by Riva 1920, are walnut chairs the couple found locally.