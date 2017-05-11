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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/lighting : accent

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Large sliding doors open the dining room and kitchen to the yard creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Collaborating with fellow Toronto designer Xylk to create a limited-edition grocery bag, Brown paid homage to the fisheye aesthetic of ’90s music videos, notably inspired by director Hype Williams. "I would spend countless hours glued to the television watching Planet Groove and studied CD liner notes more than I studied for math tests," says Brown.
Dining Room
Homeowner Robert Galishoff’s background in fashion and design shines through in the home’s artwork, lighting, and furniture selection.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes, and now the architecture acts as a backdrop for eclectic furnishings, colors, and artifacts.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Simple wood joinery provides a nice backdrop to the muted dining area while also discreetly concealing a bathroom behind and within. A salt-and-pepper finish on the concrete slab carries throughout the main floor plan.
In the dining area, an opaque interior window belongs to the bathroom in the master suite and the door leads to the second bedroom and bathroom suite.
The outdoor dining table playfully converts to a ping pong table. The concrete kitchen island and dining table have been designed to be robust and low maintenance.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
A breakfast nook off the kitchen is designed as a solarium and looks out onto the lush backyard. The glass ceiling and wall of windows allow sunshine to warm the space, which also features an exposed brick wall and built-in china cabinets on both sides.
A formal dining room is located between the kitchen and living room. The space features a crystal-decorated antler chandelier underneath a circular raised ceiling.
In the main dining room are chairs by Root’d Home; Fireclay Tile floor; local ceramics by Ursula Basinger and HF Coors via Amazon Home, custom dining table by Rich’s dad Jay Combs, and artwork by Heather Day.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
SPAN Architecture recast this two-level space in New York City—previously a photography studio—as a loft-like residence that is rich in materials. A blackened steel staircase, executed by general contractor Richard Kaleta, leads to the private quarters on the duplex's second floor. The walkway is composed of custom etched glass, stretched across an open atrium to below.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
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