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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/furniture : desk

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
Interior apartment
POOL / GOURMET AREA
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.