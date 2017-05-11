All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/furniture : chair

431 Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Chair Design Photos And Ideas

By introducing sliding doors into the plan, the open spaces can be divided as needed for privacy and separation.
On the ground floor, the floor joists are left raw and exposed after cleaning. The floor boards have been covered with an oil while the exterior walls are coated with a clay plaster in a light gray tone.
SPAN Architecture recast this two-level space in New York City—previously a photography studio—as a loft-like residence that is rich in materials. A blackened steel staircase, executed by general contractor Richard Kaleta, leads to the private quarters on the duplex's second floor. The walkway is composed of custom etched glass, stretched across an open atrium to below.
LA-based real estate development company Prime Five Homes sought to create a home that was clean, peaceful, and uncluttered, particularly through material choices and large, open spaces. The central atrium—a recurring element used to expand indoor/outdoor space in Prime Five Homes projects—helps lengthen the living room vertically and creates a light well that fills both the upstairs and downstairs areas with bright daylight.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
A small dining table is situated near the front door for city views during breakfast or dinner.
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
The homeowners wanted a multifunctional dining space conducive to alfresco meals.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
Restaurant cafe CREM, inside the center, intends to "extend the creative spirit of MÉCA to the table,
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Kitchen and dining pod
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
Now, glass and steel doors from A&S Window open onto a deck and significantly brighten the combined kitchen and dining room with natural light.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The hotel's restaurant, Mr. Porter, is a contemporary steakhouse with padded leather banquettes and immense copper-rimmed skylights.
The top of the stairs leads to a warm, wood-paneled dining area.
The home features custom, built-in furniture throughout.
An open-plan living space occupies the ground floor. The four central posts supporting the home are teak, selected and harvested from a nearby plantation about four years ago.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
View of dining and courtyard
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
“There's always food production happening, craft projects, children’s art and toys around, as well as a dog and the chooks,” said the firm. “We prioritized making small gestures, avoiding the house feeling contrived where every beautiful thing has its place. Instead, a backdrop is laid that allows the house to evolve and change alongside the family.”
This view shows the hall that connects the dining room at the front and the living area/kitchen at the back.
The home's great room, which includes a living area, kitchen, and dining room, opens seamlessly to the backyard.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The dining room table was designed by the couple and manufactured by Carlick Furniture; surrounding it are limited-edition chairs from Fritz Hansen that commemorate the 60th anniversary of Arne Jacobsen’s Series 7 design.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Changes in the floor levels and ceiling planes create differentiation between spaces.
The home has three different roof levels. Ceilings are composed of modular concrete blocks and the red concrete is scored to resemble tiles throughout.
There are more than 500 glass insets throughout the home.
Located in a quaint village near Salzburg, the restored A-frame houses a contemporary, whitewashed interior. Its pale wooden floors and clay building boards conserve heat in the winter, while also cooling the home in the summer.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The island merges effortlessly into the dining table.
The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.