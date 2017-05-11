Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/furniture : bar

The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
Dining room
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The interior features brass details, dark wood chevron walls, and tufted leather seating.
Built in 1915, Hotel Palisade has been revamped by Sibella Court for the building's 100th anniversary and turned into a unique eight-room boutique hotel. "The design pays homage to Hotel Palisade’s rich past but with luxurious finishes to remind you of the comforts of modern day living," says the hotel. "Jewel box bathrooms fitted with old-fashioned fixtures and indulgent products ensure a superior experience for your sleepover." The private rooms and communal spaces, such as the hotel's rooftop deck, offer sweeping views of the surrounding area. Hand-painted murals adorn the walls in cool shades as a nod to the building's portside location and seafaring past.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
The minimalist open kitchen/dining/living room features a mostly neutral palette. A green tile backsplash provides a pop of color.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The custom pendant light over the dining room table was made by Lighting Nelson & Garrett.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
The sleek lobby bar is a cafe by day and a wine bar by night.
The bright and airy open floor plan features hardwood floors that are made from reclaimed wood from Kentucky horse farm fences. Shown is a reclaimed wood dining room table by Rework Collective and a biophilic chandelier from Honest Home by local Artist Leah Naomi.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
POOL / GOURMET AREA
A workshop area in the hotel provides a bar and space for guests to work.
Dining room with a covered patio and fabric curtain(open position) for privacy and harsh south sun.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
Dining Room & Kitchen
We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.
Oak floors and millwork throughout unify the spaces.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
View from Kitchen
The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
Beams extending from the kitchen floor give the impression of an oversize butcher-block stage for a custom walnut-slab table and a dozen Molded Plastic chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
Inside, Paul often dispenses whiskey to friends from behind the rustic bar.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
