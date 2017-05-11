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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.