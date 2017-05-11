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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The kitchen is tucked behind the dining area.
The home is filled with an abundance of natural light.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
Executive armchairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll surround an Edward Wormley table for Dunbar in the dining area. The chandelier is vintage.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Green wall paint marks the bar area of the tasting room, where Warren Platner-designed chairs from Knoll encircle a Jean Prouve-designed table.
Vertical wood slats continue from the stair treads to the ceiling, emphasizing the openness and grandeur of the open, two-story dining space.
An open floor plan seamlessly transitions from interior to exterior. Large spans of glazing and the extension of natural materials break the wall between indoors and out.
View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.
Because the property slopes to the rear, the home’s eastern view is of treetops right outside. In the dining nook, Executive Armchairs by Eero Saarinen join a Warren Platner table beneath a Serge Mouille ceiling light. A patterned rug by AVO rests on the terrazzo tile floor.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.