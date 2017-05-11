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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : slate

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Emerick Architects turned an outdoor deck into a cantilevered dining room, and they opened the walled-off kitchen to the rest of the house.
Celebrating the natural landscape was important to the client. The dining room, which as a table crafted from the same white oak used for the cabinetry, amplifies the connection through the new glass curtain walls.
The custom David Oldroyd breakfast banquette is a fun spot for the family to gather at mealtime with views of the surrounding oaks.
A closer look at the formal dining room, which features custom-built cabinetry and moldings. A bright blue rug contrasts with the asphalt tile floors.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
The top of the stairs leads to a warm, wood-paneled dining area.
The home features custom, built-in furniture throughout.
The dining room table was designed by the couple and manufactured by Carlick Furniture; surrounding it are limited-edition chairs from Fritz Hansen that commemorate the 60th anniversary of Arne Jacobsen’s Series 7 design.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The dining area overlooks the living room and benefits from the space's natural light.