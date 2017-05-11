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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : rug

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Some of this Eichler's original highlights remain, such as the tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the now re-stained luan wall paneling. In the kitchen, walnut is juxtaposed with crisp white, and the light blue found in the dining area is a unifying accent color.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
While the room feels bright and contemporary, classic elements like the Design Within Reach dining table, vintage rug, and wood china cabinet give it a storied feel.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
Architect Kirsten Schwalgien converts the former stable of a famed Catalan modernist building into a contemporary loft.
In the dining room, the whitewashed floorboards, walls, and ceiling provide a bright contrast to the tempestuous Cornwall weather.
A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
The kitchen is tucked behind the dining area.
The home is filled with an abundance of natural light.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
The dining chairs are by Warren Platner for Knoll.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Tile floors with a radiant heating system make for a cozy interior climate. The bonus room can be screened off for privacy with a collapsible built-in room divider.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining room is a minimalist space with handmade Shigouri dining chairs from Guest House.
The dining room.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
The pendant light is by Pepe & Carols while the banana light is from Urban Outfitters. The table and chairs were a thrifted find as was the antique rug.
The spacious, formal dining room features a floating credenza.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House, view to the east of the dining alcove.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The dining room.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
The light-filled dining area.
The kitchen is spacious, open, and bright, overlooking a more casual eating-and-sitting area.
A magnificent corner sliding door unit opens up to expand the home to an outdoor deck. “When you walk in and look at the mountains, the beauty is overwhelming,” adds Pam.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
This result is an energy-efficient, eco-friendly building that has a minimal impact on the environment.
The new kitchen-living area is spanned by a 25-foot steel beam.
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