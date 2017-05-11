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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Large sliding doors open the dining room and kitchen to the yard creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.
Hoff at work. The dining area features a table by Gus* modern and Eames moulded plastic chairs. The painting is by Simon Gaon.
In the main dining room are chairs by Root’d Home; Fireclay Tile floor; local ceramics by Ursula Basinger and HF Coors via Amazon Home, custom dining table by Rich’s dad Jay Combs, and artwork by Heather Day.
Kitchen and dining pod
Dining
Dining
Dining and Kitchen
The dining room.
Renovated dining room with newly expanded opening to kitchen
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
IF House - Photo 04
View from courtyard toward the dining