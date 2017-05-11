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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : marble

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The ground floor steps down to the kitchen and sunken lounge at the rear, and an exposed timber ceiling adds texture and rhythm to the interior. “I have always loved expressing the structure of things,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “This comes up in most of our work—it is a general theme of my thinking.”
Marble lines the floor of the home's formal dining area, while oversized glass doors frame views out to the garden. The space is large enough to accommodate easy entertaining.
Marble slabs adorn the wall, and bespoke lighting illuminates the table in the dining room.
Almost all of the furniture was created by Poliform, a long-time partner of the architects.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
The interior showcases the roof's laminated wood beams. A Panton chair takes the seat of honor at the dining table.