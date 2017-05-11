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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : limestone

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
Tree top visible at ground floor
Glazed patio
Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
dining table
dining room
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.