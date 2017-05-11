Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
Recessed lighting gives the space a warm glow at night.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
“Facebook Marketplace is pretty amazing for sourcing large furniture,” says Tiffany, who got her dining room table by trading it for a $20 houseplant. “I had seen it at really high-end vintage stores before for like $10,000 plus. It was in really rough shape and a guy was just trying to get rid of it. He was like, I'll trade you for a plant.”
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
living
Dinning Room
The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.
"When you are in the dining room, you have these amazing panoramic landscape views," Fong says. "The furniture is simple, which lets the landscape be the focal point."
Dinning Room
Dining Room
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
The raised ceilings with exposed roof rafters and decking give way to the cleaner, lower ceiling of the kitchen.
The kitchen-and-dining area is bathed in sunlight thanks to a tall window and the apartment's orientation.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The pink bench enclosure with blue upholstered cushions is a place for the family to nestle and relax. The large mint-green table in the dining area is from Artiform’s Palladio range, and the large yellow Strom jug was designed by Nicholai Wiigh Hansen for Raawii.
A bright yellow beam acts as a proscenium arch where two furniture characters—the pantry and the dining bench—meet.
The furniture and colors both separate and connect the playfully divided plan. Office S&M used these elements to frame views across the room and create an architectural dialogue between the inhabitants and the furniture “characters.”
The kitchen countertops are CaesarStone Sleek Concrete from the Metropolitan worktops collection. The cool gray color is a nod to the silver-green leaves of the eucalyptus trees around the property.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The kitchen opens into the living/dining space. Sight lines continue from the wraparound deck and garden, through the kitchen to the dining table.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Leather dining chairs have been paired with a simple white, round table to create spatial and visual balance in the corner nook by the kitchen.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
A look back at how the living spaces now connect with the sunroom.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
In the dining room, a collection of new and old lives side by side: a table and paper lamp by HAY, vintage Breuer Cesca chairs from Jocie’s grandmother, and a painting by artist Carly Wilhelm.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
The built-in walnut buffet in the dining room adds a dramatic counterpoint to the white oak joinery used throughout the rest of the home.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The living room is a double-height volume filled with natural light. The furniture and housewares are by Knoll and Muuto.
Collaborating with fellow Toronto designer Xylk to create a limited-edition grocery bag, Brown paid homage to the fisheye aesthetic of ’90s music videos, notably inspired by director Hype Williams. "I would spend countless hours glued to the television watching Planet Groove and studied CD liner notes more than I studied for math tests," says Brown.
Azalea Grey Mink Chairs from CB2 flank either end of the table, and the Rejuvenation Shaw Side Chairs line the sides. The artwork is by Seattle artist Jay Stern, and the wall lights are the Up Down Wall Sconce from In Common With, in green and black.
The couple streamlined and widened the decorative arch at the entry to the room so it synched with the living room ceilings, and straightened the walls to the ceiling for a cleaner look.
The kitchen is efficient and compact, with flat-front cabinetry and Richlite counters.
12345