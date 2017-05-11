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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
The sunlight that pours in through the rear glass doors washes over the wood dining table and the European oak flooring, lending warmth and a feeling of spaciousness.
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
De La Espada Solo dining chairs by Neri & Hu surround a table that was custom-built in Shanghai for the owners.
"It's easy to get caught up in trendy design, and that's a trap that will usually lead to you wishing you 'hadn't done that' a few years down the line," Becky says. "If you're looking to create a space that will stand the test of time, stick with a neutral color palette and natural materials." The Forchette 12 chandelier was custom-made by Materia.
Located outside of Mexico City, CBC House is built for outdoor living. It has several patios and terraces, as well as quiet spaces to experience the home’s verdant garden.
The formal dining area overlooks the backyard pool. French doors lead directly to the home's spacious courtyard patio, which sits sandwiched between the dining and living rooms.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
To the right of the main entrance is a formal dining room, which features built-in bookcases and broad panel wood flooring. The floors, which run throughout the rest of the home, were salvaged and refinished on site.
Walnut tables and flooring, along with blonde birch wall paneling, creates an inviting interior.
A dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, making entertaining easy.
A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
In the new dining room, the firm surrounded a table commissioned from Ross Didier with Half Hurdle chairs in white and oak from Doweljones. An Ora pendant from Ross Gardam hangs above the table.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
Built in 1915, Hotel Palisade has been revamped by Sibella Court for the building's 100th anniversary and turned into a unique eight-room boutique hotel. "The design pays homage to Hotel Palisade’s rich past but with luxurious finishes to remind you of the comforts of modern day living," says the hotel. "Jewel box bathrooms fitted with old-fashioned fixtures and indulgent products ensure a superior experience for your sleepover." The private rooms and communal spaces, such as the hotel's rooftop deck, offer sweeping views of the surrounding area. Hand-painted murals adorn the walls in cool shades as a nod to the building's portside location and seafaring past.
Keller and Martin also used floor-to-ceiling windows to connect the surrounding private gardens to the living spaces.
The light-filled dining area.
Mohamed removed the wall between the dining area and kitchen but kept a partition near the front door. Eames chairs join a Connubia dining table.
Formal Dining room
The great room offers direct access to the wide veranda and extensive use of wood combined with the ample glazing brings the outdoors in.
A view of the kitchen, dining area, and loft lounge from the bathroom.
A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
As Orange County’s first transit-oriented urban development, the Santiago Street Lofts were designed by William Hezmalhalch Architects, Inc. in 2007 and were built for creatives who want their life and work to fully coincide. Each 1,885-square-foot loft consists of one bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms—which are carefully puzzled together over three floors with a close attention to space.
Architect Drew Mandel updated a house in Toronto to look modern and cozy. The clients desired a warm material base for the interior so Mandel used American walnut for the flooring, millwork, and staircase. Loire limestone covers the landing below the steps and Calacatta marble clads the kitchen counters and island.
Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub.