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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : concrete

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The dining area connects to the terrace and outdoor dining area and the sea beyond via a massive sliding glass doors.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
A curved wall of glass opens the shared living spaces to the communal courtyard.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
An Egg Collective dining table and vintage chairs sit under lighting by Lindsey Adelman. The walls echo the shou sugi ban siding of the exterior.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
The sun-drenched dining room features a commodious table designed by Measured Architecture and fabricated by local studio Caliper, surrounded by restored vintage Danish chairs.
Large glass doors fold open, joining the living room and kitchen with the front courtyard.
The kitchen and dining space sit on the second level, where expansive windows frame the treetops that populate the adjacent hillside.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The bespoke dining table is crafted from a fallen silk oak found on the site. The large glazed doors open to the covered patio, extending the living space outside.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
The geometric shape of the roof was driven by the desire to capture a “perspective view” out into the landscape, through both windows and skylights. “The volumes of the roof extend that view out into the landscape,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “The angle and shape of these various views were all connected, which is how the shape of the roof structure got produced.” As a result, each volume has a unique shape and section.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
The open dining area sits between the living room and the kitchen, and it can be closed off to the entry hallway via a sliding door.
A screen made of white oak separates the living room from the dining room and kitchen. The lower level has concrete floors.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
These wood-wrapped spaces take oriented strand board to new heights.
The warmth of the cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels is contrasted with darker, more stonelike materials throughout—including a polished concrete floor in the dining area and dark stone tiles in the bathrooms.
The dining room features a number of potted plants in a “dry courtyard” that echoes the greenery in the outside living spaces.
The experience of volume is much greater in a small space than in a large one, and that’s what contributes to the house’s feel,” says architect Michael Lumby.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
The owners did not want window treatments that would obscure the views, so motorized privacy shades and insect screens were installed on the exterior. The polished concrete floor slab helps cool the home in the summer and retain heat in the winter.
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Pocketed sliding doors connect the breakfast nook to the front yard, which is screened from passersby with olive trees. “Enjoying the early morning light that enters the breakfast nook is a great way to wake up while having a cup of coffee,” says Joseph.
“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
The dining table is a family heirloom surrounded by Ripley Dining Chairs from Four Hands.
"The dining room table, the flat files bench, and the mobile shelving unit on the second floor were designed by Justin Godar specifically for the space. They all serve multiple purposes, and also marry form with function."
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
Moloney Architects unified the home’s interior and exterior by strategically applying materials. The oak at the interior ceiling continues on the exterior, as does the white brick. The thin profile of the steel around the windows and doors completes the effect.
Architect Kirsten Schwalgien converts the former stable of a famed Catalan modernist building into a contemporary loft.
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