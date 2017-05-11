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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/floors : carpet

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living room also flows into a formal dining room. Wood paneling lines the walls and ceiling, with an abstract screen and indoor plantings dividing the space from a family room and office.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
The dining room is stylish but simple for fuss-free family dinners.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
A Herman Miller chicklet sofa (foreground) and a Saarinen by Knoll dining table with Eames' DCM plywood chairs are clearly at home in this authentic midcentury modern abode.
The open kitchen and dining area.
The open dining space.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.