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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
living
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
Twenty-foot-tall ceilings and huge windows connect indoors with out. A wood-burning fireplace centers the living-and-dining area.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
A modern take on the Scandinavian grill house, FLEXSE by St. Petersburg–based designers SA Lab is a sophisticated micro dwelling with an impressive list of seasonal adaptations. The cozy and comfortable modular house is the ideal place to retreat to during winter months, given its cubby-hole ambiance. In warmer weather, cuddling up inside can be exchanged for lounging on the open terrace outside. The modular design is adaptable for different purposes—it can serve as a sauna, a guest dwelling, and even a complete tiny house.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
The dining room, which features an original pressed-metal ceiling detail and fireplace, has a large window that opens directly to the sidewalk. The step down from the dining room to the living room represents the junction between the original terrace and the newly built addition. The exposed steel beam running above this junction is also new. "In opening up the house to the courtyard, we had to remove two walls," says Joe. "The steel beams and column support the upper floor of the original house in this area."
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
The living, dining, and cooking spaces are located in the central volume. The open concept provides plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining. A walkway doubles as bench seating for the large dining table.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
Large picture windows were inserted to capture the views.
Now, the kitchen/dining room accesses a new protected deck area.
The bench offers seating and a freestanding fireplace. The custom dining table was designed by Figureground Architecture, and the artwork is by Caroline Walls.
The living/dining room boasts designer lighting and a wood-burning fireplace.
The renovation restored the original brick and steel fireplace.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
This model has vaulted ceilings and an glass-encased outdoor area with a large overhanging roof.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The open floor plan features an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings which have been painted white.
Our dining table is a real reclaimed butcher block, refinished simply with tung oil. We made the director's chairs ourselves with leftover hickory & strong outdoor fabric. Our spice rack has birch tree segments on each corner. We tried to be as resourceful & frugal with the build as possible.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
Every corner of the home offers stunning views.
The open area of the first floor with the fireplace and a massive sectionnal sofa is the perfect after-ski get together area,
On the upper level, underneath a domed roof, sleeping areas and a bathroom allow guests to once again enjoy views of the mountains—this time from under a rain shower.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The interior showcases the roof's laminated wood beams. A Panton chair takes the seat of honor at the dining table.