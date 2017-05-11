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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/fireplace : ribbon

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
The penthouse's expansive living spaces and open layout create an exceptional setting for entertaining.
Screens composed of vertical wood slats discourage interior overheating and are a decorative feature.
View from Kitchen