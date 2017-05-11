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All Photos/dining/lighting : ceiling/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Ceiling Lighting Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

"When you are in the dining room, you have these amazing panoramic landscape views," Fong says. "The furniture is simple, which lets the landscape be the focal point."
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
The fireplace creates an interesting game of lights and shadows
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Every corner of the home offers stunning views.
Upcycled Kirei wall board pairs with a Rais Gabo stove in the original part of the house, which connects seamlessly to the prefab addition.