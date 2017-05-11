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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/lighting : track

Dining Room Accent Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
"A rehaul of this scale allowed me to indulge in my obsession with harmony and balance of scale, texture, weight, and flow," Hope explains.
Foreign Cinema, San Francisco