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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Accent Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
Dining Room
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes, and now the architecture acts as a backdrop for eclectic furnishings, colors, and artifacts.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The chimney now houses a wood-burning fireplace, which adds warmth and a notion of historical character to the main living area. The wood dining table and chairs pair nicely with the custom oak credenza.
Simple wood joinery provides a nice backdrop to the muted dining area while also discreetly concealing a bathroom behind and within. A salt-and-pepper finish on the concrete slab carries throughout the main floor plan.
A Coco pendant from local designer Coco-Flip hangs above a wood dining table. The natural hues from the timber flooring and recycled brick blend with the warm furniture tones.
The firm played with ceiling forms to create “spaces within spaces.” New skylights bring diffused natural light into the center of the home.
Dining Room
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
Chairs by Charles and Ray Eames, Dirk Vander Kooij, and Verner Panton surround a table designed by Clive and crafted in South Africa by his father, Ken. Overhead is a custom brass pendant by Cole Lighting.
Dining Space - Menu Harbour Chairs from Norden Living, San Francisco
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
The grand foyer opens to a formal dining space, decorated with a statement Universe Custom pendant light by Quasar. White oak planks extend throughout, wrapping the floor and ceiling.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
A sense of openness was achieved by tearing down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. Part of the wall that had concealed the staircase was also removed to expose the railing.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The previously cramped, closed-off apartment now features an open living concept with modern textures and finishes.
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