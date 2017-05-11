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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/furniture : stools

Dining Room Accent Lighting Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
A bronze mesh veil fitted to the dining room window provides privacy while allowing for views of the street. The space is furnished with a Boyd table from KFive + Kinnarps Australia, Thonet No. 18 dining chairs, Schiavello Furniture stools as well as lights by Neri&Hu and CRITERIA.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Translucent pendants hanging from a flora-laced pergola illuminate the outdoor bar at night. Local partnerships are an important part of the property’s offerings, and include a bespoke gin from Asbury Park Distilling Co.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The interior features brass details, dark wood chevron walls, and tufted leather seating.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
The small table with two stools pops out.
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
A light, bright interior is filled with natural materials and white, subdued accents. Large windows look out towards the only fjord on the eastern seaboard.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
Our dining table is a real reclaimed butcher block, refinished simply with tung oil. We made the director's chairs ourselves with leftover hickory & strong outdoor fabric. Our spice rack has birch tree segments on each corner. We tried to be as resourceful & frugal with the build as possible.
Dining Room & Kitchen
Matilda Booth.
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
floating ceiling for recess light , modern furniture , leather coach , by Nathalie Milazzo