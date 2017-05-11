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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/furniture : desk

Dining Room Accent Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The great room is 22'x44', so specifying structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the roof was a logical choice for the designers. This resulted in unobstructed ceiling spans, as the structure (fabricated laminated splines) is incorporated inside the insulated panel joints. The structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the walls and roof were prefabed in a local Washington factory, delivered to the site and erected in less than five days. The house was weatherproof, including doors and windows in a week. A glossy Ferrari-red kitchen is topped off with high-end Euro-size appliances, recessed LED strip lighting bringing into play both form and function. On the platform above the kitchen a series of glass vessels by artist John deWit and a Ferrari pedal car are displayed.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.