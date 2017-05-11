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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : travertine

Dining Room Accent Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The use of white unifies the plan and enhances the feeling of spaciousness. Existing travertine and stained timber mark the apartment’s former layout as a nod to its heritage.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.