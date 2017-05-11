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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Accent Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Large sliding doors open the dining room and kitchen to the yard creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
In the main dining room are chairs by Root’d Home; Fireclay Tile floor; local ceramics by Ursula Basinger and HF Coors via Amazon Home, custom dining table by Rich’s dad Jay Combs, and artwork by Heather Day.