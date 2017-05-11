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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Accent Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table is vintage. Having a meal means you're surrounded by nature.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
An antlers light fixture made in Bariloche, Argentina hangs above the dining table that was locally made from native coihue wood. The living room sofas were purchased at Forastero and are paired with a Muebleco table.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
A Coco pendant from local designer Coco-Flip hangs above a wood dining table. The natural hues from the timber flooring and recycled brick blend with the warm furniture tones.
The firm played with ceiling forms to create “spaces within spaces.” New skylights bring diffused natural light into the center of the home.
The dining room occupies the threshold between the sunken family room (past the sliding glass doors) and the living room. The reconfigured layout and removal of a dividing wall help unify the formerly disparate spaces.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
Surrounded by retractable glass doors, the dining area opens up to the landscape.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Dining Space - Menu Harbour Chairs from Norden Living, San Francisco
A formal dining room is located between the kitchen and living room. The space features a crystal-decorated antler chandelier underneath a circular raised ceiling.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
SPAN Architecture recast this two-level space in New York City—previously a photography studio—as a loft-like residence that is rich in materials. A blackened steel staircase, executed by general contractor Richard Kaleta, leads to the private quarters on the duplex's second floor. The walkway is composed of custom etched glass, stretched across an open atrium to below.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
The dining area is towards the front of the home near the street; the kitchen and toilet are in the middle of the home, and the bedroom and shower are at the back of the home.
The dining room's warm color scheme was inspired by the Lilla Hytnnas dining room by Swedish artist Carl Larsson.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
A sense of openness was achieved by tearing down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. Part of the wall that had concealed the staircase was also removed to expose the railing.
A Restoration Hardware Modern chandelier hangs above the dining table designed by Hufft.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
Dining Room looking West towards Lake Michigan
The kitchen and dining room feature an open-plan layout.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
Sliding glass doors connect the dining area to a long deck that lines the exterior.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
The dining room overlooks the pool.
The dining room features a striking Agnes 10-light chandelier by Lindsey Adelman for Roll & Hill. Below, a Montis Doble table is combined with vintage Case Study iron chairs upholstered in blue fabric. The artwork, titled Linger, is by Kate Neckel via Winston Wächter.
The open kitchen features Pental Quartz countertops, walnut plywood cabinetry by Kerf Design, and a ceramic tile backsplash from Ann Sacks Savoy Collection. The Muuto Nerd counter stools are from DWR.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The previously cramped, closed-off apartment now features an open living concept with modern textures and finishes.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
The kitchen table and chairs are from West Elm.
The late 1970s might be known for their bright colors and disco balls, but this 1978 Airstream remodeled by Hofman Architecture is the perfect picture of modern serenity. A combination of natural materials like raw wood and textured fabric with sleek white walls and cabinet make it feel spacious and calming. Wide-plank wood flooring gives it a rustic, warm touch, while custom-made cabinetry ensures that every inch is used.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
Sliding doors provide a seamless connection between the dining room and the outdoor dining and kitchen areas.
Enveloped in cedar and reclaimed white oak, the interiors exude a sense of warmth.
Flanked by walls of glass, the dining room features a Mimi London table and Holly Hunt dining chairs. The light fixture is by Lianne Gold for Ralph Pucci.
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