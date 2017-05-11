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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Accent Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

While parked in the carport, automobiles become a part of the interior design. Here, the Genesis GV80 can be seen from the dining area. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
"It was a malfunctioning bathroom that led them to first reach out," recalls Eng-Goetz. "I think this is often the case with renovations—a malfunction such as a leaking plumbing fixture prompts one to think, ‘What else could be improved?’ and before you know it, a whole-house renovation is underway."
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
Dining Room
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.