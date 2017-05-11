Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : concrete

Dining Room Accent Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
Simple wood joinery provides a nice backdrop to the muted dining area while also discreetly concealing a bathroom behind and within. A salt-and-pepper finish on the concrete slab carries throughout the main floor plan.
In the dining area, an opaque interior window belongs to the bathroom in the master suite and the door leads to the second bedroom and bathroom suite.
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
The outdoor dining table playfully converts to a ping pong table. The concrete kitchen island and dining table have been designed to be robust and low maintenance.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
A larger eating area is located just steps away from the kitchen. One of the stunning Art Deco pillars stands almost as artwork in the space.
Edition Office designed the custom dining table that's flanked by Molloy dining chairs by Adam Goodrum for Nau. The outdoor dining table in the courtyard is Kos by Tribu.
GEZA designed the custom dining table (which is nearly 12 feet in length) to meet the clients' desire for entertaining a large numbers of guests. A MOOOI Heracleum Endless lighting fixture hangs above.
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
The interior features brass details, dark wood chevron walls, and tufted leather seating.
The view from the dining room.
Yellow corrugated metal walls with grand glazed openings provide a bold space for dining in the trees.
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
The dining area is located a split-level above the kitchen in Nik's home. The plywood-clad volume above houses the master bedroom.
A Nathan Grey painting carries the dark motif of the kitchen into the dining space.
A Wintercheck Factory Light sits atop a credenze by Wüd Furniture.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Standing within the conservatory, a glass floor allows one to see through to the wine cellar below, which is accessible via a seamlessly integrated trap door.
The dining room connects to the kitchen.
When the glass partitions are open, the passive heat from the conservatory is then released into the adjoining living spaces.
For the dining nook, Woodline Design created a custom table and banquette featuring cushions wrapped in Great Outdoors Shale fabric. The chairs are the Harp 349 by Roda. The "Fresh Crabs" sign adds a beachy, folk art feel.
The built-in window seat can double as a guest bed.
The open-plan living and dining area uses neutral colors and a minimalist material palette.
Foreign Cinema, San Francisco
Dining room
floating ceiling for recess light , modern furniture , leather coach , by Nathalie Milazzo