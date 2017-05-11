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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/floors : carpet

Dining Room Accent Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa &amp; Cole, Barcelona-based creators and editors who designed the industrial lighting throughout the space.