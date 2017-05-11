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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Accent Lighting Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile