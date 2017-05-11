Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining Room Table Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Melbourne, Australia, local firm Austin Maynard Architects designed a compact rear extension to an existing suburban home. A large, circular window in the blue-painted living space allows natural light to pour in.
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Don't worry if you aren't quite sure where to start. With this eight-step guide, your space will be sparkling in no time.
The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
The dining area features a MadForModern table and chairs.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
In the kitchen, Fougeron and her team designed a nook backed with sliding panels and lined in green felt from FilzFelt. Solo Wide Dining Chairs by Neri &amp; Hu for De la Espada surround a Dizzie table by Lievore Altherr Molina from Arper.
An Italian import, the large Bend table seats 10 and melds curved ash legs with a cast aluminum top.
In the dining room, a neon fixture quoting Thomas Jefferson—"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past"—underscores Seah’s intent. A stack of alabaster furniture and objects in the living room act as both sculpture and screen.
The couple are avid toy and art collectors. Most of large paintings and sculptures seen around the house are designed by Taiwanese artist No2Good 不二良 .
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area overlooks the park, bringing the lush, green landscape into the space. This living area is separated from the stairwell by a partition incorporating bespoke joinery and a fireplace.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
Opposite the living room, sliding glass doors wrap around the dining area and kitchen, providing access to the large terrace. A large table seats up to 12, with additional space along the island.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
A large orange modular sofa introduces color into the interior. This warm palette is echoed to great effect in a nearby sculpture, and in other furniture throughout the living space and outdoor area.
“We gave the architect a hard time by being ourselves, by being very stubborn,” adds Roi.
The dining area receives a bevy of natural light, while the cantilevered deck gives the sensation of being suspended in the trees.
The apartment renovation takes raw, industrial materials and celebrates them in a refined way.
The elevator entrance opens to the kitchen and dining area, which is the social heart of the home. A line of statement halogen lights hang from the ceiling above the dining bench, which is clad in timber boards reclaimed from the original floor.
The client leads an active lifestyle, and the design team had initially planned on putting a climbing wall in one corner of the apartment. While this feature didn’t make it into the final design, there is abundant storage for bikes and ski gear.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.
Eager to leave Taipei behind for a quieter life in the mountains, a retired Taiwanese couple took the recommendation of their son-in-law and hired Spanish architect Urdaneta Zeberio to realize their vision of an affordable retirement home in rural Nanzhuang, two hours north of Taichung. The open-plan living areas and outdoor terrace are located on the south side of the home.
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
Within the great room are a modern kitchen, generous dining and living spaces with retractable glass walls that open to the atrium and 68-foot infinity edge pool and spa.
A communal dining area in the kitchen.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
