Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : table/lighting : table

Dining Room Table Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Chan + Eayrs transform an 18th-century house in East London, combining contemporary furnishings with historic objects—including a hefty antique table in the dining area.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Dining Room
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
The pitched ceiling soars to nearly 15 feet high, "giving a grand sense of scale and volume," says Dunin. The effect is underscored by triangular skylights that brighten up the dining space, which holds a table by Jardan and the chairs by FeelGood Designs.
The home features beautifully restored wood paneling, and it’s filled with unique midcentury furniture. Here, a retro dining set complements the geometric elements found throughout the interior.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
An existing brick wall was dismantled, cleaned, and rebuilt to celebrate its patina . It now showcases an artwork by Blake Boyd.
Artificial white marble by Panasonic lines the backsplash and countertops in the kitchen. The open-plan layout lets the wife keep an eye on her children at all times.
An oversized steel pivot door can close off the dining room.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
Stephen Wright paintings.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.
dining area
On the second floor they created one large continuous space complete with multiple seating areas, a large kitchen, and a dining room that accommodates 14, as the homeowners routinely host neighborhood dinners on Sundays.
The original shotgun style architecture makes for open floor plans on all four stories.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The dining area looks out over an exterior patio.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
Stealing the scene, an installation of some 1,500 hand-blown glass orbs by local artist John Sharvin hangs from the ceiling in the dining wing, refracting light from the track fixtures.
Carefully selected lamps and potted plants were used to create a cozy and romantic Belle Époque ambience.
A previously empty space became a nature-infused breakfast nook with a built-in bench seat of wood slats painted white. Arthur Umanoff chairs join a live-edge wood slab table. The lines of the Dansk salt and pepper shaker are mirrored in the vintage lamp, with a cardboard shade found at the Long Beach flea market.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
Photo by Rafael Gamo
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.
"The vibe is cheeky hedonistic luxury," designer Jonathan Adler said to describe the Parker Palm Springs.
The breakfast booth has extendable seating to accommodate guests.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
12