Dining Room Table Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, Schindler's design combines multiple ceiling heights with a large window to direct natural light. Clerestory windows also extend around both sides of the space.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The property was tastefully refurbished in 1990, and now combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with luxurious, modern-day fittings.
View of dining and courtyard
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Wright crafted the dining table and chairs out of Philippine mahogany and and fabric-covered, foam cushions. All of the furniture designed by Wright in the home is also included in the sale.
The home has three different roof levels. Ceilings are composed of modular concrete blocks and the red concrete is scored to resemble tiles throughout.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
Dining Room looking West towards Lake Michigan
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
The light-filled dining room has an adjoining sunroom, which connects to a wraparound terrace.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining room.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," said the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
Enhanced by views of the landscape, the flexible dining room table doubles as a workspace.
Objects, from a skateboard to tableware to books, give the dining room a curated boutique hotel lobby feel. The spider chandelier is another highlight.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
Double-glazed windows open the home up to the permaculture garden outside and northern sunlight. The kitchen is visible from nearly every room in the home.
The dining room.
When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
In the kitchen, a Heath-tiled backsplash sits over leathered granite counters. Smoked-oak cabinet doors from Reform cover Ikea cabinets.
Large openings create the feeling of being outdoors, while remaining protected inside.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
White oak flooring in a guest suite.
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
The small table with two stools pops out.
The dining room.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
Open shelving continues from the kitchen to the sun room, with Cappellini Big Break dining table and Knoll Gigi chairs.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
The wine cellar can be seen through the glass section of the floor.
When the glass partitions are open, the passive heat from the conservatory is then released into the adjoining living spaces.
"I painted these bookcases white to brighten up the space, but then nothing else matched them," says Janelle. "So naturally, everything else in the room had to go so that the bookcases could work. So pretty much this room was built around white paint."
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
The wall of windows is original, while the floor received new concrete. Horner also specified a new stove and hood, as well as a new backsplash in large textured field tile from The Surface Store in Portland.
The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.