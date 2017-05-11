Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : table/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Table Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Dinning Room
Dinning Room
Dining Room
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
Dining Room
The dining table overlooks the light well at the center of the shelter.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
The dining area is also where Alex and Andrea often work on client or personal projects.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
The lounge at the front of the home opens to the dining room, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The original cedar architraves were reworked and reinstalled, offering a connection to the original home.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
Park Avenue Prewar Apartment by Michael K. Chen Architecture
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
A 2014 remodel of Steel House #4 improved daylighting by opening the floor plan.
Collected memorabilia mixes with vintage and contemporary artwork. Oversized windows throughout the interiors welcome natural light while framing captivating garden views.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
123