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All Photos/dining/furniture : table/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Table Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
Original louvered windows add charm to the dining room while making the most of the warm Florida climate.
The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
The custom table is a collaboration between Carter Williamson and Will Brennan, an Australian furniture designer from Orange, NSW. The bench seating was designed by Carter Williamson and constructed by Kraft Kabinets. The scalloped base is another theme that runs throughout the project. The curvaceous Coco pendant lighting is from Coco Flip.
The kitchen features custom timber furniture, Tasmanian oak cabinetry, and custom cabinetry ﬁnished in Dulux White Cabbage. The pastel green hue complements the forest-green, leather bench seats and nods to the original kitchen’s former color.
The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
The table and chairs are pieces that the client had from before. A HAT pendant light from Luke Mills hangs over the table. The dining nook is lined with custom storage created by Carter Williamson that includes a curved cutaway to echo the round table and allow for comfortable movement. The backsplash and the countertop are both cut from elegant Cararra marble slabs.
An arched doorway and two brick steps were added to enhance the sense of drama as the new environment unfolds.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
Yellow Popham Design tiles add whimsy to the kitchen. A vintage Murano glass chandelier hangs above a custom table surrounded by DWR chairs.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
The kitchen is tucked behind the dining area.
The home is filled with an abundance of natural light.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
The purple formal dining room enjoys high ceilings and sliding doors.
Executive armchairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll surround an Edward Wormley table for Dunbar in the dining area. The chandelier is vintage.
Sleek black cabinetry contrasts beautifully with the home's richly textured wood accents.
Six new versatile Vipp451 chairs are used in the dining room.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining room.
The gallery-style interiors offer endless opportunities to display art.
Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
The architects left part of the upper level open to turn the dining area and part of the outdoor patio into airy, double-height spaces.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Highly customized planter shelving and two-seater booths ground this wall in the cafe.
Inside the American Son restaurant
A burl dining table is surrounded by ivory chairs and topped with a distinct brass chandelier, all from AllModern. The large-scale landscape is by photographer Lou Mora.
Green wall paint marks the bar area of the tasting room, where Warren Platner-designed chairs from Knoll encircle a Jean Prouve-designed table.
Farnham squared off the ill-fitting addition and specified large-scale, sliding glass doors from Fleetwood that match the rest of the home and let the breakfast nook open to the exterior. A white Saarinen-style table is surrounded by wooden chairs with woven seats, which were intended to warm the scheme.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The homeowners love to host guests in the dining room, which features another set of Saarinen furniture. Banksy, a rescue lab and setter mix, takes a break from chasing toys up and down the hallways.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Bright and airy, thanks to extensive glazing, the new space embraces the home's original timber framing.
Vertical wood slats continue from the stair treads to the ceiling, emphasizing the openness and grandeur of the open, two-story dining space.
An open floor plan seamlessly transitions from interior to exterior. Large spans of glazing and the extension of natural materials break the wall between indoors and out.
The homes' current owners are the top modernist architect, Steven Harris, and his husband, the interior designer Lucien Rees-Roberts; they are responsible for all the property's recent restoration work. David Kelly was brought in to restore and reinvigorate the landscape design.
The mix of materials feels chic and polished, while also cultivating a natural, earthy vibe.
Huge floor-to-ceiling sliding doors flood the space with light, and create a seamless connection to the outdoors.
A wall of polished plaster extends to the rear, accentuating the ceiling height and adding a raw, textured finish to the otherwise polished interior space.
This minimalism highlights the curves and textures of the cave walls and ceilings.
“All spaces, both internal and external, were restored and designed to accommodate all the new features of the hotel with harmony and comfort,” says Marina.
Light oak wood furniture, Corten-steel details, and neutral toned textiles bring modernity and warmth into the cloistered interiors.
View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.
The unique floor treatment included a two-pour concrete slab method, allowing for insulation to be placed between the two slabs—making the space highly thermally efficient.
Energy efficient glazing and sustainable timber selections have also been used throughout the project.
Clerestory windows line the perimeter of the soaring light-filled home.
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