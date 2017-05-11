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All Photos/dining/furniture : table/floors : rug

Dining Room Table Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
"I had been eyeing the “Frank” chair from Sobu, so when I was able, I made the investment in a chair that I know will always stay with me."
Much of her moments are centered around the record player. Situated in the dining room, she feeds her sonic palette while enjoying a meal, chatting about the day with her partner and son, or brainstorming ideas.
Sequoia sets her space as she does her table—in cream and black tones to allow people, aromas, and sounds “become the color.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining area features a trio of PH5 pendants by Louis Poulsen, a Cross oak table by Matthew Hilton, and Wishbone CH24 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Some of this Eichler's original highlights remain, such as the tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the now re-stained luan wall paneling. In the kitchen, walnut is juxtaposed with crisp white, and the light blue found in the dining area is a unifying accent color.
Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
The open-concept living areas offer ample space for the close-knit family to gather and entertain. In the dining room, a Design Within Reach table can expand or contract to accommodate various group sizes. The leather chairs were carefully sourced to avoid heavy metal dyes, and the overhead pendant by Nuvo utilizes energy-efficient LEDs.
The soft undulation of the outer brick wall continues playfully throughout the heart of the family home in a lattice form.
The kitchen island table is custom, weathered with chains and hammers for a rustic look.
The dining area is also where Alex and Andrea often work on client or personal projects.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
OSB was the right choice for the interiors of Shipwreck Lodge, a low-impact boutique hotel in the sand dunes of Namibia’s coastline. Designed by Windhoek–based Nina Maritz Architects, the 20-bed property was constructed on a $2,000,000 budget that relied heavily on prefabrication to minimize environmental impact, and to ensure comfort for guests in the remote and extremely harsh desert.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Beetle Dining Chairs by GamFratesi for Gubi flank a Tobi-Ishi T240R dining table by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for B&amp;B Italia. An Ombre Knotted Wool rug by Rosemary Hallgarten sits underneath the table while a Myriad Long Chandelier by Gabriel Scott hangs above.
While the room feels bright and contemporary, classic elements like the Design Within Reach dining table, vintage rug, and wood china cabinet give it a storied feel.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
Featured on HGTV, the Llama House has two living rooms (one being a designated cocktail area) and several seating options, including two cabanas surrounding the pool. Pups are welcome, too, with a pet deposit.
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
Architect Kirsten Schwalgien converts the former stable of a famed Catalan modernist building into a contemporary loft.
In the dining room, the whitewashed floorboards, walls, and ceiling provide a bright contrast to the tempestuous Cornwall weather.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
"I think patios are very important in this kind of weather-adjusting architecture," says Elizarraras. "They come all the way from Arabic architecture, from 15th-century Southern Spain."
The owners asked to keep their magenta chairs, which Hope-Kennedy paired with a midcentury dining table.
A private, key-lock elevator will transport you up 29 floors to the two-floor residence known as Penthouse 31. From there, large opaque glass front doors with striking wrought-iron detail lead inside to a spacious great room featuring 12' ceilings and jaw-dropping skyline views.
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