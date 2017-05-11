Dining Room Table Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The original curved wall that extends from the playroom to the dining area opens to reveal a hidden closet.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
In an effort to maximize space, the architects skipped bulky walls, instead utilizing curtains on curved tracks that allow the residents to manipulate the interiors on a whim.
Architect Deam created the dining table from a fallen elm tree.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
A Bright Idea After build-out, the family realized they needed a light for their dining room. Tanya and Jackson took to their storage container, where they found fake flower branches they had bought at Ace Hardware, and paired them with a crumpled string of old Christmas lights. “We plugged it in and that was that,” says Tanya.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
Much of her moments are centered around the record player. Situated in the dining room, she feeds her sonic palette while enjoying a meal, chatting about the day with her partner and son, or brainstorming ideas.
Sequoia sets her space as she does her table—in cream and black tones to allow people, aromas, and sounds “become the color.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
A vintage dingy rowboat hangs from the ceiling above the second-floor dining table, accented by vintage midcentury Eames Molded Plastic Side Chairs
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
The living quarters are tucked away at the far end of the building, ensuring ample privacy.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
"The bench gives a soft place to recline as well as a seat at the table, while folding chairs can be easily hung on the wall when not in use,
The windows on the parlor level stretch up to the TK-foot ceiling where the team uncovered the beams and left them exposed. "Everything we did was to try to make the rooms feel more spacious and open,
The front door opens right into the dining room where vintage furniture helps make it feel welcoming. Priscilla reupholstered the seat cushions with a Chinoiserie-flavored floral fabric from Carolina Irving Textiles. The metal drum pendant is from The Urban Electric Co. Priscilla acquired the large oil painting by Claire Sherman from DC Moore Gallery in Chelsea when she was its director. "Identifying a proper hanging wall for it was a priority,
The dining space features a classic Tulip Dining Table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll with a Calacatta marble top surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Son. A collection of sculptural white objects creates visual interest without being too distracting.
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
Portrait in gray and yellow shades by Olga Fradina, vintage still life, 1920s sketch.
European oak flooring runs throughout the first floor spaces in the kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
His collection of midcentury modern furniture—including an Eames Contract Table, molded Eames chairs, and chairs by Arne Jacobsen and Jørgen Rasmussen—found a home in the loft’s shared living/dining space.
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The original ranch home now houses the living and dining areas, along with the kitchen.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
