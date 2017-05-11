Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
FILTER
Dwell Favorites
All Photos
dining
Furniture
Bench
(78)
Chair
(424)
Table
(461)
Stools
(64)
Bar
(55)
Storage
(60)
Shelves
(56)
Desk
(4)
Lamps
(26)
Lighting
Ceiling
(124)
Floor
(15)
Table
(11)
Wall
(32)
Pendant
(284)
Track
(20)
Recessed
(59)
Accent
(31)
Floors
Medium Hardwood
(7)
Light Hardwood
(461)
Dark Hardwood
Porcelain Tile
Ceramic Tile
(4)
Travertine
Concrete
(2)
Vinyl
(1)
Limestone
Slate
(1)
Marble
(2)
Terra-cotta Tile
Linoleum
Bamboo
Laminate
(1)
Cork
Painted Wood
Brick
Cement Tile
Plywood
Terrazzo
Carpet
Rug
(49)
Fireplace
Standard Layout
(12)
Corner
(5)
Hanging
(2)
Ribbon
(7)
Two-Sided
(3)
Gas Burning
(8)
Wood Burning
(17)
All Photos
/
dining
/
furniture : table
/
floors : light hardwood
461 Dining Room Table Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas
Filter
1
2
3
4
5
...
8
Next
The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.