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All Photos/dining/furniture : table/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Table Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
The sunlight that pours in through the rear glass doors washes over the wood dining table and the European oak flooring, lending warmth and a feeling of spaciousness.
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
“We had a lot of conversations about how to adapt the character of the building, as well as how to open up the house to the garden,” says Techentin. An oil painting by Chris hangs in the dining room. Other works by the couple and artist friends are displayed throughout the house. The kitchen table and chairs are from IKEA.
While parked in the carport, automobiles become a part of the interior design. Here, the Genesis GV80 can be seen from the dining area. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
A Krusning pendant from IKEA hangs above a hand-carved table in designer Nolan Beck- Rivera’s Cleveland apartment. The rug is from World Market and the striped vase is from Hay.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
The dining room is surrounded by windows to take in the ocean views.
Shelf
Dinner table
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The owners asked to keep their magenta chairs, which Hope-Kennedy paired with a midcentury dining table.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
De La Espada Solo dining chairs by Neri & Hu surround a table that was custom-built in Shanghai for the owners.
Drenched in light, a corner breakfast nook offers a relatively more casual setting for dining.
A private, key-lock elevator will transport you up 29 floors to the two-floor residence known as Penthouse 31. From there, large opaque glass front doors with striking wrought-iron detail lead inside to a spacious great room featuring 12' ceilings and jaw-dropping skyline views.
“We are still getting to know the house, becoming acquainted with and learning to inhabit the space. We see this as a life project, and we aim to spend more time here as we grow older,” adds Antonio.
"It's easy to get caught up in trendy design, and that's a trap that will usually lead to you wishing you 'hadn't done that' a few years down the line," Becky says. "If you're looking to create a space that will stand the test of time, stick with a neutral color palette and natural materials." The Forchette 12 chandelier was custom-made by Materia.
An indoor/outdoor swimming pool flows into the living space and grand, floor-to-ceiling windows lead onto a large, semi-covered terrace with stunning views of the Atlas Mountains.
The formal dining area overlooks the backyard pool. French doors lead directly to the home's spacious courtyard patio, which sits sandwiched between the dining and living rooms.
"It was a malfunctioning bathroom that led them to first reach out," recalls Eng-Goetz. "I think this is often the case with renovations—a malfunction such as a leaking plumbing fixture prompts one to think, ‘What else could be improved?’ and before you know it, a whole-house renovation is underway."
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
To the right of the main entrance is a formal dining room, which features built-in bookcases and broad panel wood flooring. The floors, which run throughout the rest of the home, were salvaged and refinished on site.
The few extra square feet provided by the small bump out give the family enough space for a dining table, while modern windows provide plenty of natural light.
Walnut tables and flooring, along with blonde birch wall paneling, creates an inviting interior.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
A dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, making entertaining easy.
Countertops and cabinets form a buffet area in the dining room, extending seamlessly from the kitchen. As in the living room, a matching Series 600 Sliding Glass Door opens to the deck.
Intricate trim and paneling on the walls exude Queenslander style.
The charred reclaimed oak on the ceiling continues onto the exterior of a loft space overlooking the dining area. Mod 265 wall lamps by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos illuminate a vintage trestle table that belonged to Claire’s family. The original pine floor boards were stained a chocolate brown.
A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
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