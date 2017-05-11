Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : table/floors : cork

Dining Room Table Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
Vintage furniture looks right at home in the refurbished mid-century space.
A custom-made kitchen bar doubles as a home office, where Knoll Bertoia Barstools and a George Nelson Bubble Lamp bring the whimsy.
The dining and living areas of the Becker home are adjacent to the kitchen.
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
The terrace also has a space for outdoor dining. The bright yellow chairs continue the warm palette of the interior furnishings and echo the treads of the stair.
A large orange modular sofa introduces color into the interior. This warm palette is echoed to great effect in a nearby sculpture, and in other furniture throughout the living space and outdoor area.
The updated kitchen features custom maple and plywood cabinets built to resemble the original space. An exposed brick wall and triangular backsplash tiles further accent the modern design.
On one side of the U-shaped floor plan is a large kitchen and family room. An additional bonus area and bathroom are also on this side of the house.
Since the load-bearing element was removed, a new steel beam was inserted in line with the rafters and supported by a new column hidden inside the existing double-wythe brick wall of the dining room. It was a process that necessitated "surgical precision" and careful replacing of the salvaged bricks one by one. The dining area is furnished with an Eero Saarinen Tulip Table in black marble, Saarinen Executive Chairs, and an original vintage pendant light by Florian Schultz.
The mahogany-wrapped, load-bearing element was removed to create a greater sense of flow between the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The new flooring throughout is cork tile.
The mirror was replaced with a long window. The buffet moved with the owner from her childhood home. Black Eames chairs surround a generous wood table sourced by Annie Wise.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
The uniquely designed kitchen island extends above the dining table to provide additional space for dining and cook prep. When not in use, the dining table can be pulled away, providing a freestanding island.
This one-bedroom, one-bath unit retains its original paint colors. All three apartments share a similar plan, however, the third apartment has slight variations as it was tailored to Hans Beacham's needs.
The kitchen is just off the dining area.
A look at the dining area. Note how the wood paneling appears to extend straight out into the fence on the exterior.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.