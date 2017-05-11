Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining Room Table Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
The lower level contains a dining area, kitchenette, and single bedroom. The double-height space feels like an atrium upon entry, with a sculptural Noguchi light fixture drawing the eye upwards and a vintage dining table by Adam Martini grounding the room.
What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Olga Frandina Sprout Pot
From the entrance, a slender metal staircase leads to the upper-level kitchen and dining area.
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
The semi-enclosed dining room enjoys a fluid connection to the back deck for breezy indoor/outdoor living. A Lineaire Blackened Bronze 7 Bulb Pendant from CB2 hangs above a Muuto Adaptable Table with HAY Soft Edge 12 Side Chairs.
Bubble wrap addition from outside, looking south.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
The dining nook features a custom built-in banquette and a marble-topped pedestal table partially wrapped in micro mosaic tiles from Classic Tiles. The purple Kelly Stools are from Jardan.
Inspired by intimate dinners with friends in Japan, the curved dining nook mimics the Japanese ‘chabudai’ tables that seat people close together.
A green marble island effortlessly takes center stage in the kitchen.
A Danca dos Ratos, a massive diptych by Luiza, hangs in the living/dining area. CH-24 Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn surround a table designed by Tito. A vintage Thonet rocker sits next to armchairs that were brought from Germany by Luiza’s grandmother during World War II.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
Interior apartment
The dining room features built-in storage and glass sliders leading to an outdoor terrace.
A built-in wooden bench right off the counter completes the cozy dining nook in the corner.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
The house-within-a-house lends an air of intimacy to the all-black dining nook.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
Local flora is brought indoors to inject life into the atrium. The Chaca tree serves as a major focal point.
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The American Son dining room.
Inside the American Son restaurant
The house faces west, has an artificial lake and a large tree garden, which helps to cover the sun and regulate the air into the house.
“We could lift up very easily the walls, the fittings, the shelves, the light fixtures, everything. You couldn’t have made this with wood or even steel.” —Peter Rose, architect
Adjacent to the kitchen, the eat-in dining space is flooded with natural light.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
Another simple, white kitchen with black countertops is this diminutive kitchen in Singapore. Light pours in through the large window, and a tiny but tasteful farmhouse kitchen table rests in the middle of everything.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
dining area
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
